Russia says confused by Obama's accusations over Malaysian jet crash probe

Alexander Hug (front C), deputy head for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine, stands with members of his team on the way to the site in eastern Ukraine where the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 crashed, outside Donetsk, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is puzzled by U.S. President Barack Obama’s suggestion that Moscow was not cooperating with an international investigation into what downed a Malaysian Airline’s jet earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The words of U.S. President B. Obama that Russia is not cooperating with an international investigation into the catastrophe of the Malaysian Boeing cause confusion,” the ministry said in a statement.

Obama has said Russia has a direct responsibility to compel pro-Russian separatists to cooperate with the investigation and that the burden is now on Moscow to force pro-Russian separatists to stop blocking the investigation.