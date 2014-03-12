FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin discusses Ukraine with OSCE
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 7:44 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin discusses Ukraine with OSCE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, whose country chairs the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Kremlin said.

Putin and Burkhalter “discussed the capabilities of the OSCE in the context of fostering a resolution of the crisis”, the Kremlin statement said. It gave no details and said nothing about any agreement.

An OSCE statement later said the men had “talked about possible ways to overcome the current crisis” and focused on “potential modalities” for the creation of an international contact group on Ukraine.

Burkhalter also “stressed the importance of an early consensus” on the deployment of an OSCE monitoring mission to Ukraine, to contribute to an improved security situation, including for minorities, the OSCE statement said.

Talk of a mediation role for the OSCE has come to little. Burkhalter said on Tuesday the group would not send a mission to monitor a referendum in Crimea on Sunday over whether the Ukrainian region should join Russia, warning the plebiscite would be illegal.

Writing by Steve Gutterman and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.