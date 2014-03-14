FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says OSCE mission to Ukraine should be agreed with regions
March 14, 2014

Russia says OSCE mission to Ukraine should be agreed with regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) must get approval from the leaders of any Ukrainian region where it plans to send a monitoring mission.

The ministry said in a statement that the Russian side had accepted the mandate to deploy a mission in Ukraine.

“As for the logistics of the mission, they naturally should be agreed with the leadership of Ukraine’s regions where (the mission) is expected to be deployed,” it added, in a clear reference to Ukraine’s southern region of Crimea where pro-Russian leaders have taken control of government.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

