4 months ago
Russia to supply breakaway Ukrainian region with power: official
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

Russia to supply breakaway Ukrainian region with power: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will start providing power to the breakaway Ukrainian region of Luhansk after Kiev cut supplies, Interfax news agency cited Russia's envoy to the Ukraine peace talks, Boris Gryzlov, as saying on Tuesday.

Gryzlov said the decision to cut electricity supplies to the region was politically motivated and violated a fragile peace deal struck between Kiev and Pro-Russian separatist forces who have controlled the area since 2014.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs

