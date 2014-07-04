FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine protests to Russia over airspace violations
#World News
July 4, 2014

Ukraine protests to Russia over airspace violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a news conference at the EU Council in Brussels June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had protested to Russia over “gross, systematic violations” of Ukrainian airspace and demanded they stop immediately.

The ministry said three helicopters bearing the markings of the Russian armed forces had violated Ukrainian airspace several times on July 3.

“The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine sent a note to the Russian side protesting over grave, systematic violations of Ukrainian airspace by the Russian side,” said a statement on the ministry’s website.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

