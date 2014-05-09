FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says others should respect Russians' rights
May 9, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says others should respect Russians' rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEVASTOPOL, Crimea (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in the Crimea region Russia annexed from Ukraine, said on Friday Russians’ rights, including the right to self-determination, should be treated with respect.

“We treat all countries, all peoples, with respect. We respect their lawful rights and interests. But we ask that everybody should treat our lawful interests, including restoring historical justice and the right to self-determination, in the same way,” he told a crowd at a concert during his first visit to Crimea since its annexation in March.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson

