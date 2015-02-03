Russia frees woman accused of treason over Ukraine: husband

Anatoly Gorlov, husband of Russian activist Svetlana Davydova, holds up a photo of her, as their children are seen in the background, at their home in Vyazma, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has conditionally released an activist accused of high treason for phoning the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers might be heading to eastern Ukraine, her husband said on Tuesday.

Anatoly Gorlov told Reuters by telephone that Svetlana Davydova was on her way home. But Davydova, who is bringing up seven children with her husband, will have her movements restricted and still faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted in a trial.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it would consider a petition signed by nearly 20,000 people asking that 37-year-old Davydova be freed from pre-trial detention. She was arrested and taken from her home in Vyazma, some 250 km (150 miles) west of Moscow, two weeks ago.

Gorlov has said Davydova’s arrest papers say she called the Ukrainian embassy last year after overhearing a soldier’s conversation about troops from a nearby military base being sent to Ukraine, where they were being told to wear civilian clothes.

Russia is highly sensitive to Western and Ukrainian accusations that it is backing pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, where more than 5,000 people have been killed in fighting since last April. Moscow says any Russians fighting there are volunteers, and denies sending arms across the border.

Russia’s human rights ombudsman Ella Pamfilova asked the prosecutor general and the head of the Federal Security Service on Monday to free Davydova to await trial.

“It is of particular concern that the mother... has a two-month-old baby who is breast-fed and deprived of this vital need,” Pamfilova said in a statement.

New defense lawyers for Davydova, who dismissed a representative originally appointed by the state, say the charges against her are groundless.

Gorlov, who says he has not been allowed to see his wife since she was taken away, said he and Davydova’s sister had refused to make any statement to investigators on Tuesday.

“The kids are as good as they can be, given the situation,” he told Reuters. “They are waiting for her to come back.”