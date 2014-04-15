Russia says deeply concerned over reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said it was deeply concerned on Tuesday over reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has launched an operation against pro-Russian separatists.
“The reports we are getting cause deep concern. To all appearances, events are beginning to develop under the worst case scenario,” Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian foreign ministry’s human rights representative, was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.
