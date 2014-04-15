FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says deeply concerned over reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine
April 15, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says deeply concerned over reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said it was deeply concerned on Tuesday over reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has launched an operation against pro-Russian separatists.

“The reports we are getting cause deep concern. To all appearances, events are beginning to develop under the worst case scenario,” Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian foreign ministry’s human rights representative, was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

