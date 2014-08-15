FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuania cites reports of Russian military equipment crossing into Ukraine
August 15, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Lithuania cites reports of Russian military equipment crossing into Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Friday he had reports that 70 pieces of Russian military equipment had crossed the border into Ukraine during the night.

“We are very much concerned about the situation developing (in Ukraine) because, on the one hand, we are talking very much about this so-called humanitarian convoy but, at the same time, we see that escalation continues, and we have reports that during the night 70 pieces of military equipment again entered through the border,” Linas Linkevicius told reporters as he arrived for an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey

