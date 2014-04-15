FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sharply criticizes U.N. rights report on Ukraine
#World News
April 15, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

Russia sharply criticizes U.N. rights report on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sharply criticized a U.N. human rights report that said ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine have falsely claimed to be under assault to justify Russian intervention, saying it was “one-sided, politicized and not objective”.

“One gets the impression that the report was fabricated to correspond with conclusions formed in advance,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said of the document, issued after two visits to Ukraine last month by a U.N. assistant secretary-general.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Christian Lowe

