Russia sharply criticizes U.N. rights report on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sharply criticized a U.N. human rights report that said ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine have falsely claimed to be under assault to justify Russian intervention, saying it was “one-sided, politicized and not objective”.

“One gets the impression that the report was fabricated to correspond with conclusions formed in advance,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said of the document, issued after two visits to Ukraine last month by a U.N. assistant secretary-general.