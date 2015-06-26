Russian Foreign Ministry says U.S. human rights report politically motivated: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday an annual human rights report released by the United states was politically motivated and ignored rights violations by Ukraine.

“As previously (the report) is a creation abounding with politicized evaluations and coarse ideological clichés,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich was quoted as saying by news agency Interfax.

“The methodology of the report is detached from reality and based on an arbitrary ‘ranking’ of a state’s level of democracy,” he said.

The United States released its annual human rights report on Thursday, saying that the political system in Russia was becoming “increasingly authoritarian” and that Moscow had passed new measures to suppress dissent.