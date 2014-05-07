FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian stocks surge after Putin calls for Ukraine referendum delay
#Business News
May 7, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Russian stocks surge after Putin calls for Ukraine referendum delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The RTS index of Russian stocks .IRTS rose nearly 6 percent on the day on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin called on separatists in eastern Ukraine to postpone a referendum on self-government.

Putin also said Russia would do all it can to resolve the Ukraine crisis and support international peace efforts.

The RTS was up 1.6 percent on the day before Putin’s remarks, reflecting investor optimism over diplomatic moves to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully.

At 1350 GMT (0950 EDT) the RTS was up 5.8 percent on the day while the ruble-denominated MICEX index was up 4.5 percent.

Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Nigel Stephenson

