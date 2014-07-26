FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says EU sanctions undermine fight with terrorism, organized crime
July 26, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says EU sanctions undermine fight with terrorism, organized crime

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday that additional sanctions imposed by the European Union over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis would hamper cooperation over security issues and undermine the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

“The additional sanction list is direct evidence that the EU countries have set a course for fully scaling down cooperation with Russia over the issues of international and regional security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“(This) includes the fight against the proliferation of weapon of mass destruction, terrorism, organized crime and other new challenges and dangers.”

The European Union on Saturday added 15 Russians and Ukrainians and 18 organizations to its sanctions list over the crisis in Ukraine. The individuals were targeted with travel bans and asset freezes, and the organizations with asset freezes.

The chiefs of Russia’s FSB security service and foreign intelligence service as well as a number of other senior Russian officials were included in the sanctions list.

“We are sure such decisions will be accepted with enthusiasm by global terrorists,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Stonestreet

