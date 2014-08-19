FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia is working on more retaliatory measures: Kremlin
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 3 years ago

Russia is working on more retaliatory measures: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov before a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is working on possible additional retaliatory measures in case Western nations impose new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“Various options are being worked out. We have repeatedly said that Russia is not an advocate of the sanctions rhetoric and did not initiate it. But in the event that our partners continue the unconstructive and even destructive practices, additional measures are being worked out,” Peskov said.

He said the scope of further Russia sanctions would depend on the type of measures that Western nations may adopt in the future.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
