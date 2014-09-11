FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia promises comparable measures to respond to possible EU sanctions: agencies
#World News
September 11, 2014 / 12:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia promises comparable measures to respond to possible EU sanctions: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will take comparable measures in response to possible new European Union sanctions, domestic news agencies cited Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying on Thursday.

European leaders agreed on Thursday to push ahead with a package of sanctions against Russia by the end of the week in response to Moscow’s policy on Ukraine.

“Russian authorities have made it clear on many levels that we will take appropriate action and our response will be quite comparable to the actions (of the EU,)” the Interfax news agency cited Alexander Lukashevich as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

