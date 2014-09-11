Russia may ban used car, other goods imports in response to sanctions: RIA citing Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s response to Western sanctions could include caps on used car imports and some other consumer goods, but Moscow hopes common sense will prevail in the West, the state-run RIA news agency cited a Kremlin official as saying on Thursday.

“This (response) includes (caps on) car imports, mainly used cars and on certain types of light industry goods,” Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying.

“But I hope common sense will prevail and we will not have to introduce those measures.”

European leaders agreed on Thursday to push ahead with a package of sanctions against Russia by the end of the week in response to Moscow’s policy on Ukraine.