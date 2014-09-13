FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may support sanctions-hit firms from pension, wealth funds
#World News
September 13, 2014 / 3:14 AM / 3 years ago

Russia may support sanctions-hit firms from pension, wealth funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will support companies affected by Western sanctions and it may divert funds from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) or from pensions to do so, local news agencies cited Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Friday.

“Of course we will show support to our companies hit by sanctions ... There are different forms of support including various custom tariff regimes, possibly direct budget support (and) the possibility of using pension funds or the National Wealth Fund,” RIA quoted Ulyukayev as saying in Brussels.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

