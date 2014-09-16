FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian economy minister says aid for sanctions-hit firms better than retaliation: RIA news agency
September 16, 2014 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Russian economy minister says aid for sanctions-hit firms better than retaliation: RIA news agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People use an automated teller machine inside a branch of Sberbank in St. Petersburg, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia should focus on aiding sanctions-hit companies rather than on devising retaliatory measures that could potentially hurt domestic manufacturers, RIA news agency cited Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Tuesday.

“We have to think ... how to help companies that are on the sanctions list,” the agency cited Ulyukayev as saying.

“First of all, I mean banks and financial companies because the work of other sectors of the economy depends on them. In this way to neutralize the negative impact of sanctions on our market, on our producers, and not through symmetric or asymmetric sanctions.”

Ulyukayev said that the only sector where Russian retaliation could have some logic would be agriculture.

“Here, we can really become a country that is not only self-reliant when it comes to food, but also a significant exporter,” he said.

“As far as other sectors, I do not understand this logic (of retaliatory measures). Therefore, I believe that such actions would not be useful.”

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

