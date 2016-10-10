European Parliament President Martin Schulz presides a debate on the outcome of last EU-Turkey summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

BERLIN European Parliament President Martin Schulz on Monday said it was important to remain in dialogue with Russia and not dismiss it as a pariah, but also to maintain pressure on Moscow over its actions in eastern Ukraine and Syria.

Schulz told an event hosted by the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that he expected the EU sanctions to remain in place because they were initiated as part of the Minsk peace agreement and the conditions for their withdrawal had not yet been met.

European Council President Donald Tusk, asked whether Europe could impose fresh sanctions against Moscow for its military backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, said during the same panel discussion that the only answer was to prolong the sanctions that were already in place.

