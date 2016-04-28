Russia lets sister of jailed pilot Savchenko return to Ukraine: Poroshenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday the sister of jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko had been allowed back to Ukraine, after Russian border guards had prevented her from crossing the border last night, saying she was under investigation.

“The Consul General in Rostov has just informed me that Vira Savchenko has crossed the Ukrainian border and is already on home territory,” Poroshenko tweeted.