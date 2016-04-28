FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia lets sister of jailed pilot Savchenko return to Ukraine: Poroshenko
April 28, 2016 / 2:44 PM / a year ago

Russia lets sister of jailed pilot Savchenko return to Ukraine: Poroshenko

Vera Savchenko, sister of Ukrainian army officer Nadezhda Savchenko, speaks during an interview with Reuters near pretrial detention center number one in Moscow, Russia, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday the sister of jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko had been allowed back to Ukraine, after Russian border guards had prevented her from crossing the border last night, saying she was under investigation.

“The Consul General in Rostov has just informed me that Vira Savchenko has crossed the Ukrainian border and is already on home territory,” Poroshenko tweeted.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Roche

