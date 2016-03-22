FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Only Putin can decide whether to trade jailed pilot with Ukraine: Ifax
March 22, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Only Putin can decide whether to trade jailed pilot with Ukraine: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Only President Vladimir Putin can decide whether Russia will trade convicted Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko with Kiev, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Tuesday.

A Russian court sentenced Savchenko to 22 years in jail earlier on Tuesday after finding her guilty of involvement in the killing of two Russian journalists during the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“The Russian side will act in strict conformity with national legislation, and the rest is up to the president to decide,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. “I still cannot tell you what (will be decided).”

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

