Ukraine's Poroshenko condemns Savchenko 'kangaroo court'

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will never recognize the sentencing of Nadezhda Savchenko by a Russian “kangaroo court”, President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday after the Ukrainian pilot was handed a 22-year jail sentence.

“Ukraine will never - I repeat, never - recognize either the kangaroo court of Nadezhda Savchenko, nor the so-called sentencing,” he said in a statement in which he called on Russia’s Vladimir Putin to honor a promise to return Savchenko to Ukraine.