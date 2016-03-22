FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko condemns Savchenko 'kangaroo court'
March 22, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko condemns Savchenko 'kangaroo court'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will never recognize the sentencing of Nadezhda Savchenko by a Russian “kangaroo court”, President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday after the Ukrainian pilot was handed a 22-year jail sentence.

“Ukraine will never - I repeat, never - recognize either the kangaroo court of Nadezhda Savchenko, nor the so-called sentencing,” he said in a statement in which he called on Russia’s Vladimir Putin to honor a promise to return Savchenko to Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Angus MacSwan

