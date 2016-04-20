FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says court to consider issue of Savchenko's repatriation: RIA
April 20, 2016 / 5:37 PM / a year ago

Russia says court to consider issue of Savchenko's repatriation: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 22, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Justice Ministry said on Wednesday a court would consider the issue of repatriating Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dominic Evans

