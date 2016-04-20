Russia says court to consider issue of Savchenko's repatriation: RIA
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 22, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Justice Ministry said on Wednesday a court would consider the issue of repatriating Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, RIA news agency reported.
