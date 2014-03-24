FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's SMP says around 9 billion roubles withdrawn since sanctions
March 24, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's SMP says around 9 billion roubles withdrawn since sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s SMP Bank said on Monday around 9 billion roubles had been withdrawn by depositors since U.S. sanctions were announced last week.

Washington imposed sanctions on Thursday against 20 Russians close to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s involvement in the Ukraine crisis, including Boris Rotenberg and his older brother Arkady, the co-owners of SMP Bank.

SMP CEO Dmitry Kalantyrsky told a news conference that an estimated 4 billion roubles had been withdrawn by individuals and 5 billion by organisations.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Elizabeth Piper

