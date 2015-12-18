FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says unsurprised by Ukraine's refusal to pay debts, will win court case
#World News
December 18, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says unsurprised by Ukraine's refusal to pay debts, will win court case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday that Ukraine’s decision to impose a moratorium on the payment of a $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia was not a surprise and that Moscow would win any future legal case on the matter.

Storchak told reporters that Ukraine’s move would not change Russia’s plan to take Ukraine to court once the grace period on the debt payment expired.

He said Ukraine had no chance of winning the ensuing court case.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

