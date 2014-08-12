FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland cancels Russian participation in air show
August 12, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

Switzerland cancels Russian participation in air show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has canceled Russian participation in an air show, its defense ministry said on Tuesday, apparently due to concerns about events in Ukraine.

Neutral Switzerland has not joined the European Union and the United States in imposing sanctions against Russia over its role in Ukraine, but says it is “exercising restraint in the area of military contacts with Russia”.

The West accuses Russia of arming pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, something Moscow denies.

“Even in times of crisis it is important to maintain contacts. Nevertheless, military contacts are of a special nature and in the present circumstances it would be preferable to show restraint,” the ministry said in a statement.

The “Russian Knights” aerobatic display team had been due to take part in the show in Payerne, near Lake Neuchatel, that starts this month, but the ministry said this “would not be appropriate at this time”.

Switzerland has taken measures against Russian and Ukrainian nationals and organizations to avoid being used as a conduit to circumvent Western sanctions, but decided against imposing its own sanctions.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

