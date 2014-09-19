Russian PM says readies tariffs on Ukraine goods after EU association

SOCHI Russia (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday he had signed an order to introduce tariffs on Ukrainian goods after Kiev signed an association agreement with the European Union, but they would not take effect immediately.

Speaking at an investment forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he also said that attempts to put pressure on Moscow had never proved effective before, in reference to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.

He also said Russia was ready to listen to Western concerns, if the West learned to listen to Moscow.