Factbox: Russia's food imports bans amid Ukraine sanctions
July 31, 2014 / 9:19 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Russia's food imports bans amid Ukraine sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had stopped imports of Ukrainian juice, Moscow’s latest trade ban following new Western sanctions over Ukraine.

The move came a day after Moscow banned imports of fruit and vegetables from Poland. Russia is also considering restrictions on all or some fruit imports from the European Union.

Below is a list of major food imports banned by Russia since the start of 2014:

- AUSTRALIA: beef imports banned in late March;

- LATVIA: pork imports stopped in May;

- LITHUANIA: pork imports suspended in late January;

- MOLDOVA: fruit imports starting from July 21, meat imports were limited in early July;

- POLAND: most of fruit and vegetable imports starting from Aug. 1;

- UKRAINE: dairy supplies starting from July 28 and juice supplies from July 29.

Compiled by Polina Devitt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
