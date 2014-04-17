Putin, Erdogan discuss Ukraine crisis, Crimean Tatars and energy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday discussed the turmoil in Ukraine and the situation in Crimea including issues involving the Muslim, Turkic-speaking Tatar minority, the Kremlin said.

In a telephone call initiated by the Turkish side, Putin and Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties between the two Black Sea nations, including in the energy sector.

Crimean Tatars largely opposed Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last month.