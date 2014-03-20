FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief Ban tells Putin he is 'deeply concerned' over Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 1:39 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. chief Ban tells Putin he is 'deeply concerned' over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he was “deeply concerned” by the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Ban met Putin as Russia’s lower house of parliament voted to approve a treaty the Russian leader signed on Tuesday to absorb the Ukrainian region of Crimea into Russia, a move that has caused the biggest East-West confrontation since the Cold War.

“I am deeply concerned about the current situation involving Ukraine and also Russia,” Ban said after the two sat down for talks in the Kremlin.

Ukraine and Western governments say Russia has illegally seized control of Crimea from Kiev. Russia denies this, saying Crimea voted for union with Russia in a referendum, although the West regards the referendum as illegitimate.

Putin said Russia ”constantly and consistently supports the central role of the United Nations in global affairs.

“And we highly value your efforts, Mr. Secretary-General, in resolving the possibly existing crises and those that existed before on the planet - a positive and very efficient role,” Putin said. He did not mention Ukraine in the portion of the meeting open to journalists.

Ban met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Thursday. He will travel to Kiev on Friday on a trip the United Nations said was “part of (his) diplomatic efforts to encourage all parties to resolve the current crisis peacefully”.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.