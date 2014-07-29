FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says latest U.N. human rights report 'hypocritical'
July 29, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says latest U.N. human rights report 'hypocritical'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday the latest U.N. human rights report on fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was “hypocritical”.

“The report is unobjective and even hypocritical,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding the report had failed to mention the detentions of Russian journalists in eastern Ukraine and the reported use of heavy rockets by the Ukrainian army against civilians.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper

