FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia calls emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine: TASS
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Russia calls emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has called an emergency meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, ITAR-TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

“We are calling an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” TASS quoted Russian U.N. ambassador Vitaly Churkin as saying. He added that Russia hoped the meeting would take place later on Tuesday.

The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that 117,000 people were displaced inside Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian rebels in the east.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.