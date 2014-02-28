FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov makes news plea over Ukraine in call with Kerry
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lavrov makes news plea over Ukraine in call with Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and made a new call for a peace deal brokered by the European Union to be implemented.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov, during a phone call, had underlined the need to curb “extreme radicals” and take into account the interests of all political forces and all Ukrainian regions when trying to end the crisis.

Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine’s new leaders of violating a Western-backed peace deal and of ignoring the interests of Ukrainians in mainly Russian-speaking regions of the east and south.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.