Russia's Lavrov makes news plea over Ukraine in call with Kerry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and made a new call for a peace deal brokered by the European Union to be implemented.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov, during a phone call, had underlined the need to curb “extreme radicals” and take into account the interests of all political forces and all Ukrainian regions when trying to end the crisis.

Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine’s new leaders of violating a Western-backed peace deal and of ignoring the interests of Ukrainians in mainly Russian-speaking regions of the east and south.