Russia's Lavrov, U.S. counterpart Kerry discuss Ukraine crisis
March 13, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, U.S. counterpart Kerry discuss Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry, who are due to meet in London on Friday, discussed “the situation in Ukraine, taking into account existing Russian and U.S. proposals to normalize the atmosphere and provide for civil peace”, the ministry said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper

