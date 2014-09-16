FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says latest U.S. sanctions over Ukraine have no logic: agency
September 16, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says latest U.S. sanctions over Ukraine have no logic: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there is no logic in the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Russia and Washington’s intensified trade restrictions will not change Moscow’s stance on de-escalating the situation in eastern Ukraine.

“I see no logic in the United States’ actions. Except, perhaps, an attempt to take revenge for its own failures in a number of regions, including with regard to Ukraine,” Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in an interview.

The United States hit Russia’s largest bank, among others, in the latest economic penalties introduced last week.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove

