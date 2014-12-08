Russia says expects 'illegitimate' U.S. sanctions to stay in place

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions are illegitimate but Russia expects them to stay in place for a long time, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, describing Moscow’s ties with Washington as being in their “deepest chill”.

“There will be no easy or fast way out of this,” Ryabkov told the Russian parliament, adding that he believed Washington would refuse to recognize Crimea as part of Russia “for decades to come”.