a year ago
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 12:31 AM / a year ago

Gazprom says will not be affected by new U.S. sanctions

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Sanctions imposed by the United States over the construction of a multi-billion dollar bridge to link the Russian mainland with annexed Crimea would have no impact on Gazprom, the Russian energy giant's chief executive Alexey Miller said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury added dozens of people and companies to an updated list, first introduced after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, including multiple subsidiaries of Gazprom.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Richard Pullin

