Gazprom says will not be affected by new U.S. sanctions

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Sanctions imposed by the United States over the construction of a multi-billion dollar bridge to link the Russian mainland with annexed Crimea would have no impact on Gazprom, the Russian energy giant's chief executive Alexey Miller said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury added dozens of people and companies to an updated list, first introduced after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, including multiple subsidiaries of Gazprom.