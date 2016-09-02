Russia Deputy PM: U.S. sanctions expansion unlikely to hurt economy - Ifax

MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia The expansion of sanctions on Russia by the United States is unlikely to have a material impact on Russia's economy, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by Intefax news agency as saying on Friday.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has added dozens of people and firms to the list, first introduced after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and expanded over its support for rebels in the east of the country.
It also added a number of Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) producing and gas shipping companies to the list.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told reporters in Vladivostok on Friday it would not have any impact on the company.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Global markets brace for U.S. jobs data, seeking Fed clues
LONDON Stocks and the dollar inched higher on Friday, with investor focus squarely on U.S. job data later in the day which could give clues on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, maybe even as soon as this month.
Oil heads for biggest weekly loss in eight months despite gains
LONDON Oil edged higher on Friday, supported by the previous session's weakness in the U.S. dollar and Russian comments in favor of a production freeze, though contracts remained on track for the biggest weekly loss in nearly eight months.
EU's Moscovici says halting U.S. trade talks doesn't make sense
PARIS Suspending free-trade talks between the European Union and the United States as France has demanded would not make sense, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.