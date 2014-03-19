FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia poised to react to Kiev's new visa regime -RIA
#World News
March 19, 2014

Russia poised to react to Kiev's new visa regime -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will decide whether to introduce visas for Ukrainians visiting Russia after it is officially informed of Kiev’s new visa regime for Russians, Russian state news agency RIA reported a source at Russia’s Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Ukrainian security chief Andriy Parubiy said earlier in the day that Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had been given instructions to introduce visas for Russians visiting Ukraine, as tensions rise between the two neighbors.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

