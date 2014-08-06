FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM says threat of Russia's intervention in Ukraine has risen
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Polish PM says threat of Russia's intervention in Ukraine has risen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk walks after voting at parliament in Warsaw July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he had reasons to suspect that the threat of a direct intervention by Russia’s military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of days.

“We have reasons to suspect - we have been receiving such information in the last several hours - that the risk of a direct intervention (by Russia’s military in Ukraine) is for sure higher than it was several days ago,” Tusk told a press conference.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.