Russia says ties with EU and NATO need 'rethink'
May 19, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says ties with EU and NATO need 'rethink'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ties with the European Union and NATO need a “rethink” in light of deep differences over Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

“These relations require a substantial rethink, and together with our partners from the EU and NATO nations we are trying to conduct an analysis in order to better understand where we are, where our assessments coincide and where we disagree,” state-run news agency RIA quoted Lavrov as saying at a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Lidia Kelly

