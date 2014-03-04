FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin told Yanukovich he has 'no political future'
March 4, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

Putin told Yanukovich he has 'no political future'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had told Ukraine’s ousted leader, Viktor Yanukovich, that he had “no political future” but that the man would have been murdered if he stayed at home.

Putin told a news conference that pulling Russia’s ambassador to Washington from his post over events in Ukraine would be a “last resort” and that he would not like this to happen.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Gabriela Baczynska

