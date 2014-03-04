Putin told Yanukovich he has 'no political future'

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had told Ukraine’s ousted leader, Viktor Yanukovich, that he had “no political future” but that the man would have been murdered if he stayed at home.
Putin told a news conference that pulling Russia’s ambassador to Washington from his post over events in Ukraine would be a “last resort” and that he would not like this to happen.
