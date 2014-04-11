FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia will not extradite 'legitimate president' Yanukovich to Ukraine
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 8:28 AM / 3 years ago

Russia will not extradite 'legitimate president' Yanukovich to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will not extradite Viktor Yanukovich to Ukraine, Russia’s chief prosecutor said on Friday, calling the ousted leader Ukraine’s “fully fledged, legitimate president”, Interfax news agency reported.

Ukraine’s new authorities started the process of seeking Yanukovich’s extradition in late February, shortly after he fled Kiev and went to Russia following three months of protests over his turn away from Europe and towards Russia.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

