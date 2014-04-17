Ukraine is holding about 10 suspected Russian intelligence agents: state security

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is holding in detention about 10 Russian citizens, all of whom have intelligence backgrounds, the State Security Service (SBU) on Thursday.

Answering a journalist’s question about comments made on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the extent of Russian involvement in the Ukraine crisis, an SBU spokeswoman said: ”We have about 10 Russians, with Russian passports, who have been detained.

“They have all had experience of intelligence work,” she said. They were being investigated, she said.