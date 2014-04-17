Ukraine is holding about 10 suspected Russian intelligence agents: state security

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is holding in detention about 10 Russian citizens, all of whom have intelligence backgrounds, the State Security Service (SBU) on Thursday.
Answering a journalist’s question about comments made on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the extent of Russian involvement in the Ukraine crisis, an SBU spokeswoman said: ”We have about 10 Russians, with Russian passports, who have been detained.
“They have all had experience of intelligence work,” she said. They were being investigated, she said.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by John Stonestreet