Canada to put sanctions on two Russian companies, nine individuals

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada imposed sanctions on Monday on two Russian banks and nine individuals.

“The illegal occupation of Ukraine continues and Russia’s military aggression persists. That is why we are imposing sanctions against an additional nine individuals and two entities today,” Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement announcing the measures.

“Until Russia clearly demonstrates its respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Canada will continue to work with its allies and like-minded countries to apply pressure that will further isolate Russia economically and politically.”

His office did not immediately provide names.

The United States announced sanctions on 17 companies and seven Russians on Monday.