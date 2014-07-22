FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU discussing capital curbs, defense sanctions on Russia-diplomats
July 22, 2014 / 2:14 PM / 3 years ago

EU discussing capital curbs, defense sanctions on Russia-diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments are discussing the possibility of imposing capital restrictions on Russia and sanctions in defense and energy technology if Moscow does not cooperate in the probe into a plane crash in Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Under proposals being discussed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the EU would draw up a package for sanctions in these areas that the 28-nation would act on if Russia did not cooperate over the crash of the Malaysian Airlines plane, which killed nearly 300 people.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft

