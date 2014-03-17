FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sanctions won't affect Crimea's accession into Russia: Interfax
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. sanctions won't affect Crimea's accession into Russia: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. sanctions imposed on 11 Russian and Ukrainian officials will not affect Crimea’s drive to join Russia, a senior Crimean government official was quoted as saying on Monday.

U.S. President Barack Obama’s sanctions order freezes any assets in the United States and bans travel to the United sates for those listed, including Crimea’s Moscow-backed government chief Sergei Aksyonov and the speaker of the region’s parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov.

“These sanctions will not affect the work of Sergei Aksyonov and Vladimir Konstantinov, nor will they interfere in the process of Crimea’s accession into Russia,” Interfax quoted Crimean First Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Temirgaliyev as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.