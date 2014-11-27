FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aim of sanctions not to bash Russian economy: German foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

Aim of sanctions not to bash Russian economy: German foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - The goal of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis must not be to wear down Russia economically, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

“Should it be our way of thinking and our goal to put down Russia economically?” asked Steinmeier at a conference organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily in Berlin.

“My clear answer is: No, that is, was and should not be the reason for sanctions,” he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.