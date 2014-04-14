FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agrees to expand sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
#World News
April 14, 2014 / 5:34 PM / 3 years ago

EU agrees to expand sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine by putting more people under asset freezes and visa bans, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

“We have agreed among foreign ministers to expand the sanctions ... and to add further names to those sanctions,” Hague told reporters after a meeting in Luxembourg.

The EU has only taken a decision in principle to expand the list. There would now be “some rapid and important work on the exact numbers and names” of those to be added to the list, Hague said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis

