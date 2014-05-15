U.S, Europe agree Russia faces more sanctions if Kremlin disrupts Ukraine vote: U.S. official

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies found broad unity on Thursday that Russia should face sectoral sanctions if the Kremlin tries to disrupt Ukrainian elections later this month, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry briefed foreign ministers from Germany, France, Britain and Italy on U.S. thinking about possible sanctions, which would cover some of Russia’s largest sectors including mining and gas.

The official said the next phase of sanctions against Russia would use “a scalpel rather than a hammer” and would focus on new investment in the sectors.

“All ministers, led by Secretary Kerry, underscored that a free, fair election across Ukraine, including the east, on May 25 is absolutely essential,” a senior State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters in London.

“There was broad unity in the room that if the elections are disrupted and Moscow’s hand is behind that, that we need to move to sectoral sanctions,” the official said. “There was no dissent on that subject.”

The United States and the European Union have imposed several rounds of sanctions on individuals and some companies in an attempt to punish President Vladimir Putin for the annexation of Crimea and to halt any further interference in Ukraine.

Western leaders have accused Putin of destabilizing Ukraine by stoking rebellion in the Russian-speaking eastern areas, a charge Putin has denied.

“We have been pretty clear in being able to pinpoint and expose ... when Moscow’s hand has been behind past disruptions so I would guess that would be relatively clear should it happen,” the U.S. official said.